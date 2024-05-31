Piala guns for WBO Aspac title in Japan

UNDEFEATED Cebuano pug Rodex Piala challenges World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific featherweight champion Kenji Fujita on June 1, 2024, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Piala is looking to score an upset over a highly-regarded prospect like Fujita and break into the featherweight world rankings.

The 29-year-old Piala had an impressive 2023 campaign, winning all three of his fights. He defeated veterans Jason Canoy, Alan Alberca and Marjhun Tabamo.

The 30-year-old Fujita just turned pro in 2021, and in his sixth fight, won the vacant WBO Asia-Pacific belt with a unanimous decision over Pinoy Joseph Ambo earlier this year in Japan. Most of Fujita’s opponents are Filipino and he defeated the likes of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima, Daniel Nicolas, Ronnie Campos and Jestine Tesoro.

Fujita is currently ranked No. 14 by the WBO and No. 27 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Piala tipped the scale at 125.4 pounds, while Fujita weighed-in at 125.5 pounds.

Piala is 10-0 with a knockout, while Fujita is 6-0 with three knockouts. / EKA