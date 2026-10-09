Piala to go up vs Russian foe

CEBUANO fighter Rodex Piala will take his talents overseas once again as he faces Russian pugilist Daud Alaev in a 10-round bout on Oct. 16, 2026, at the Collosseum Sport Hall in Grozny, Russia.

This will be the third international fight for Piala. His first overseas bout was in Japan in 2024, where he lost to Kenji Fujita by unanimous decision in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific featherweight fight.

Piala then flew to Australia early this year to challenge WBO International super-featherweight champion Liam Wilson and lost via fourth-round knockout.

The 31-year-old Piala, a former WBO Oriental super-featherweight champion, is coming off a third-round demolition of Mark Glen Antaran in Taguig.

Alaev, on the other hand, has fought mainly in Dubai over the past two years. He returned to Russia this year and scored a third-round knockout of Filipino boxer Roger Ocum.

Piala has a 13-2 record with two knockouts, while Alaev has 15 wins and one loss, including nine knockout victories. / EKA