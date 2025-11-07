Picking up lessons from the flood

FOUR days after Typhoon Tino, teachers at Owak Elementary School in Asturias waded through mud-soaked classrooms, trying to salvage what little was left.

Asturias, located in northwestern Cebu, was one of the towns which was heavily affected by the typhoon. With no phone signal in the municipality, residents had no access to social media where they could reach loved ones or seek assistance for their immediate needs.

Student records, lesson plans, and years of teaching materials were buried in sludge after floodwaters filled the rooms.

Without water to clean, they could only gather the damaged papers and broken equipment — televisions, printers, and fans now beyond repair.

For many, like Grade 6 adviser Liezel Mariae Loreto, the loss felt deeply personal.

What was once a place of learning now stands as a reminder of how quickly everything can be swept away — and how quietly resilience begins. / JJL