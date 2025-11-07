Cebu

Picking up lessons from the flood

DIGGING THROUGH DEBRIS. A teacher wades through knee-deep muddy water as she cleans her classroom on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, days after Typhoon Tino battered Cebu. What was once a place of learning is now covered in sludge and debris. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
AFTER THE FLOOD. A child, with feet soaked with mud, waits outside as her mother, a teacher, cleans their mud-soaked classroom in Owak Elementary School. The once-bright halls of learning now stand as reminders of the storm’s toll. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
PIECES OF THE PAST. A teacher carries a stack of mud-soaked records while another cleans the classroom’s vicinity. For many educators here, each page saved feels like reclaiming a small piece of their hard work. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
STANDING STILL. The Philippine flag at Owak Elementary School droops in the still air days after Typhoon Tino struck Asturias, Cebu. Around it, fallen branches and damaged plants mark the flood’s path. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA

FOUR days after Typhoon Tino, teachers at Owak Elementary School in Asturias waded through mud-soaked classrooms, trying to salvage what little was left. 

Asturias, located in northwestern Cebu, was one of the towns which was heavily affected by the typhoon. With no phone signal in the municipality, residents had no access to social media where they could reach loved ones or seek assistance for their immediate needs.

Student records, lesson plans, and years of teaching materials were buried in sludge after floodwaters filled the rooms.

Without water to clean, they could only gather the damaged papers and broken equipment — televisions, printers, and fans now beyond repair. 

For many, like Grade 6 adviser Liezel Mariae Loreto, the loss felt deeply personal.

What was once a place of learning now stands as a reminder of how quickly everything can be swept away — and how quietly resilience begins. / JJL  

