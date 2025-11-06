Cebu

Picking up the pieces that Tino left behind

AFTER THE FLOOD. Children carry small water containers as they head out to fetch water amid the ruins left by Typhoon Tino in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City. The community has been struggling with limited access to clean water after the Butuanon River overflowed and destroyed homes when the riprap collapsed. /Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
TWO days after Typhoon Tino unleashed its fury across Cebu, residents have begun the slow, backbreaking work of rebuilding what the floods took away.

The storm may have passed, but for many families, its aftermath remains an unrelenting test of strength and endurance.

SURVEYING THE SCARS. Children play near a damaged road as seen during an aerial inspection of central Cebu’s mountain barangays on Nov. 6, 2025. The mission aimed to assess landslides, blocked roads, and isolated sitios — scenes that reveal the widespread destruction left by Typhoon Tino. / CEBU CITY PIO

Across the province, people can be seen sweeping mud out of homes, drying clothes, and salvaging what little remains of their belongings.

Volunteers and local responders work hand in hand to clear roads, deliver food, and restore water and electricity in hard-hit communities.

CLEANING WHAT’S LEFT. A man sweeps layers of mud from a flooded street in Barangay Suba, Danao City, a day after Typhoon Tino battered Cebu. With makeshift wraps protecting his legs, he tried to clear the mud - a small, determined act of recovery in neighborhoods buried by floodwaters. / JOHN REY TANJUSAY
SEARCHING THROUGH THE MUD. Bureau of Fire Protection personnel work together to retrieve the body of a man buried by a landslide in Barangay Sapangdako, Cebu City. The rescue team braved unstable ground and thick mud in their search for missing residents — a somber effort to bring closure to families devastated by Typhoon Tino’s wrath. / Photy by Juan Carlo de Vela

Cebu is far from healed, but its people have begun to move — to clean, to rebuild, to remember. / JJL

