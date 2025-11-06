Picking up the pieces that Tino left behind

TWO days after Typhoon Tino unleashed its fury across Cebu, residents have begun the slow, backbreaking work of rebuilding what the floods took away.
The storm may have passed, but for many families, its aftermath remains an unrelenting test of strength and endurance.
Across the province, people can be seen sweeping mud out of homes, drying clothes, and salvaging what little remains of their belongings.
Volunteers and local responders work hand in hand to clear roads, deliver food, and restore water and electricity in hard-hit communities.
Cebu is far from healed, but its people have begun to move — to clean, to rebuild, to remember. / JJL