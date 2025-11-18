Pierre Famador: The art of happy art

If there is a booth in an art fair that surely makes a visitor smile, it’s probably the space of Pierre Famador (aka Pikoy). Those square heads and their gap-toothed grins, set against a myriad of pastel colors, are easy on the eyes and evoke the innocence so often associated with childhood.
The young Pierre, unlike many artists, grew up with parents who cheered him on from the very beginning and supported his decision to build a career out of his talent. Although he originally hoped to pursue animation, that specific course was not available in Cebu, so he enrolled in the University of the Philippines’ (UP) College of Fine Arts instead.
After graduating, he recognized the need for a steady job and worked in various companies that honed his skills in concept design, product presentation and, eventually, animation in its earliest stages. Throughout his 16 years of professional work, he remained a perpetual student — someone who maximizes every opportunity and genuinely enjoys the process. Even then, he was already joining local art exhibits with his UP group Lumad and selling his artwork on the side.
In 2016, Pierre felt it was time to devote himself fully to his artistic pursuits. He returned to his Busay roots and opened a three-concept shop—a tattoo parlor, art studio, and barber shop. He was the only person catering to the needs of his clientele and shares that even when the pandemic happened, that shop sustained him. Being away from the city during that critical time also became a bonus. Pierre was one of the 11 painters who interpreted religious figures on the Dibuho Kisame, the famous ceiling of the St. Peter and Paul Church in Bantayan Island, and shares that the whole passion project took 10 months to finish. Again, true to form, he immersed himself in the experience, savoring every bit of island life.
When asked to describe what kind of artist he is in just one word, Pierre chose “puppeteer.” His venture into puppetry began when he joined the Sinulog Parade with handcrafted puppet designs that delighted the crowds. Each year, he looked forward to returning to the drawing board—turning ideas into sketches, and sketches into figures brought to life. Even the Pikoy style is very much reflective of his love for puppetry. He shares that he wants to eventually present full puppet shows here in Cebu and see where it leads him.
At the rate Pierre Famador is going, one can daresay this is not a dream. It’s going to happen. Soon. S