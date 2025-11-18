Pierre Famador: The art of happy art

After graduating, he recognized the need for a steady job and worked in various companies that honed his skills in concept design, product presentation and, eventually, animation in its earliest stages. Throughout his 16 years of professional work, he remained a perpetual student — someone who maximizes every opportunity and genuinely enjoys the process. Even then, he was already joining local art exhibits with his UP group Lumad and selling his artwork on the side.

In 2016, Pierre felt it was time to devote himself fully to his artistic pursuits. He returned to his Busay roots and opened a three-concept shop—a tattoo parlor, art studio, and barber shop. He was the only person catering to the needs of his clientele and shares that even when the pandemic happened, that shop sustained him. Being away from the city during that critical time also became a bonus. Pierre was one of the 11 painters who interpreted religious figures on the Dibuho Kisame, the famous ceiling of the St. Peter and Paul Church in Bantayan Island, and shares that the whole passion project took 10 months to finish. Again, true to form, he immersed himself in the experience, savoring every bit of island life.