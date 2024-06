A 5-month-old pig owned by a barangay councilor and a coconut tree were struck by lightning around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Sitio Kabadiangan, Barangay Jomgao, Argao, Cebu.

The lightning occurred during a heavy downpour.

Even though the animal is still alive, it could no longer stand.

The pig reportedly belonged to barangay councilor Johnrey Geldore.

According to the pig’s caretaker, they were planning to butcher the pig and sell its meat. (DVG, TPT)