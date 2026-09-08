Pilapil, Abila to stake slates

WORLD Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth flyweight champion Angelus Pilapil will face fellow undefeated prospect Mac Abila in a non-title 10-round bout at the UKC Pro Boxing Series XXXV - “October Fist” on Oct. 11, 2026, at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City, Metro Manila.

Pilapil will return to the ring following a huge win last February, when he captured the vacant WBO Oriental Youth flyweight title with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over South Korean Dae San Yoon in Dalaguete, Cebu.

Last year, the 22-year-old pride of Consolacion won the biggest fight of his career as he outclassed former world title challenger Robert Paradero via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Abila is quickly making a name for himself in Manila’s boxing scene. He just turned pro last year and scored an impressive first-round knockout of Reybhen Paguta in his debut. He followed that with two more knockout victories before going the distance against Robert Ronquillo.

This year, Abila returned to the knockout column with a third-round technical knockout of veteran Francis Jay Diaz and a second-round stoppage of Ramcie Mondala.

Pilapil has an unblemished record of 7-0 with three knockouts, while Abila is 6-0 with five knockouts. / EKA