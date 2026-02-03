Pilapil eyes first WBO regional title

UNBEATEN Filipino boxer Angelus Pilapil will try to win his first regional championship when he faces South Korean fighter Dae San Yoon for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth flyweight title.

The fight will headline “Engkwentro 17 – Binombahay sa Dalaguete” on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Dalaguete, Cebu.

Pilapil, 22, said he is excited and ready for the challenge.

“I’m very excited for this fight. I don’t feel any pressure. I will wait for the right moment and put pressure on him. I promise this will be a great fight,” Pilapil said.

Pilapil is only in his third year as a professional boxer, but he has already shown strong potential. Last year, he scored the biggest win of his career after beating former world title challenger Robert Paradero by unanimous decision in Cebu City. That victory earned him a chance to fight for a regional title.

Yoon, 20, is also a rising boxer. He lost two straight fights against Japanese opponents Takumi Matsuo and Riku Hashimoto in 2024. However, he bounced back with two wins against Ji Min Choi and Tien Dat Le.

Yoon is confident heading into the fight.

“I trained for this fight thinking about winning. The result will prove it. I will knock him out in the third round,” Yoon said.

During the weigh-in, Pilapil weighed 111.6 pounds, while Yoon weighed slightly lighter at 110.8 pounds.

Pilapil currently has a perfect record of six wins and zero losses, including three knockouts. Yoon has a record of four wins, two losses, and two draws, with one knockout.

The undercard will also feature several exciting fights. Speedy Boy Acope will face Allan Alberca. Rhonvex Capuloy will take on veteran Jason Tinampay. Berland Robles will fight Clyde Azarcon, while Carl Penedo will battle Jovel Siervo. / EKA