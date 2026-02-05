Pilapil wins WBO Youth title

ANGELUS Pilapil delivered an impressive performance to become the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth flyweight champion after defeating South Korea’s Dae San Yoon by unanimous decision.

The fight was the main event of "Engkwentro 17 - Binombahay sa Dalaguete" held on Wednesday night, Feb. 4, 2026, in Dalaguete, Cebu.

Pilapil started strong in the first round. He threw powerful punches that quickly shook Yoon. The 22-year-old Filipino boxer stayed aggressive in the next few rounds, landing solid shots against the tough 20-year-old Korean fighter.

In the middle rounds, Pilapil changed his style. Instead of attacking nonstop, he became more careful and focused on landing counterpunches to Yoon’s head. Pilapil showed confidence throughout the fight and was clearly in control.

In the final round, Pilapil finished strong. He landed a big uppercut and a powerful right straight that stunned Yoon.

After eight rounds, all three judges scored the fight in favor of Pilapil, giving him the win with scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

“I thank God for the strength and courage He has given me. My plan is to fight in Japan. I want to showcase my talent there,” Pilapil said after the fight.

With the victory, Pilapil stayed undefeated and improved his record to 7 wins and 0 losses, with three knockouts. Yoon’s record dropped to 4 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws.

In the co-main event, Speedy Boy Acope defeated Allan Alberca by split decision. Acope knocked Alberca down in the fifth round, but Alberca continued fighting and kept the match close. Two judges scored the fight for Acope, while one judge scored it for Alberca.

In other fights on the undercard, Rhonvex Capuloy knocked out veteran Jason Tinampay in the fourth round, Berland Robles scored a quick first-round knockout against Clyde Azarcon, and Carl Penedo also won by knockout in the first round against Jovel Siervo.