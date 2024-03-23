Pilmico and Gold Coing Group gets P4 billion CAPEX

PILMICO and Gold Coin Group (Pilmico) continues to be one of the leading feed millers in the Asia Pacific region and has been allotted almost P4 billion in capital expenditures in 2024, mostly for its agribusiness expansion projects.

It is currently constructing its Yunnan Mill in China, slated for completion by the second quarter of 2024, which can produce up to 150 thousand metric tons of livestock annually. This will facilitate the company’s entry into new segments of the feed market in the region.

Meanwhile, its Long-An feed mill in Vietnam is nearing completion within the second quarter of 2024 with a capacity of 200 thousand metric tons and the potential to expand to 300 thousand metric tons.

This feed mill will expand Pilmico’s livestock business in the Southern region of Vietnam.

For its food and nutrition arm, Pilmico has completed the expansion of its The Good Meat stores across the Philippines, with a supermarket presence of over 250 in 2023.

For 2024, it plans to improve its meats business further by repopulating its breeder farms, developing channels to bring up plant utilization of its meat-cutting facility, Tarlac MeatMasters and reinforcing its meats organization, among others. (PR)