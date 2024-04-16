Pilmico supports animal welfare

Since 2023, Pilmico said it has consistently contributed to this cause through its “Project Hero” initiative, donating cat and dog food to partner shelters. This program encourages pet adoption nationwide.

Since December 2023, Pilmico’s pet food brands have donated over 4,200 bags of food, benefiting shelters in regions like Tarlac, Metro Manila, Cebu, Iligan and others.

Pilmico said its commitment extends beyond donations.

Its partner shelters actively help distribute pet food, reaching even more locations and feeding thousands of stray animals. Biyaya Animal Care, led by Rina Ortiz, coordinated with the Philippine Navy Western Command to deliver 250 bags of Maxime dog food to Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and nearby islands.

Noah’s Ark Dog and Cat Shelter provided Pilmico’s pet food to individuals and other organizations supporting stray animals around Antipolo.

Iligan Stray Feeders collaborated with shelters around Cagayan De Oro and fed stray animals in their community. These are just a few examples of how Pilmico’s partners extend aid and engage in community feeding.

Norie Bermudez, Agribusiness Country Director-Philippines of Pilmico and Gold Coin, expressed gratitude for the partnerships.

“It was heartwarming to hear from our partner shelters that Pilmico, through Maxime and our pet food brands, became an instrument in sharing resources with more shelters, organizations, and individuals,” Bermudez said.

“We understand these shelters’ challenges, particularly in feeding the animals in their care. That’s why we established our ‘Project Hero’ initiative,” she added.

Maxime and its partner shelters embody the Filipino Bayanihan spirit, working collaboratively on animal welfare.

This dedication aligns with recent legislative action, as the Philippine Senate called for the passage of Senate Bill 2458 on March 20, 2024, a bill seeking to amend the Animal Welfare Act and enhance education and support.

“We are happy to work together towards a common goal — to improve and promote animal welfare nationwide. We at Pilmico are proud to be part of this movement and will continue to support animal shelters through our initiatives,” Bermudez said.

Pilmico said its unwavering support for animal welfare is evidenced by its “Project Hero” initiative and the ongoing work of its partner shelters.

Alongside its pet food brands Maxime, Woofy and Tommy, Pilmico continues to deliver nutritious food and promote responsible pet ownership throughout the Philippines.