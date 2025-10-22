Pinamungajan judge dies after motorcycle collision

A MUNICIPAL trial court judge in Pinamungajan, Cebu, was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital after a motorcycle accident on the National Highway in Barangay Cabiangon around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

The victim was identified as Judge Carmela Rosario Pasquin, 41, who presided over the Metropolitan Trial Court (MTCC) in Aloguinsan and Pinamungajan.

Judge Pasquin was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Eric Gelizon Lanzarate, 48, a court processor for the MTCC in Aloguinsan-Pinamungajan, when the crash occurred.

According to the initial investigation by the Pinamungajan Police Station, both motorcycles were heading toward the Pinamungajan town center.

However, near the accident site, the motorcycle that the victims was following suddenly made an unexplained left turn.

This maneuver caused it to collide with the rear of the motorcycle carrying Judge Pasquin.

Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcycle the judge was riding on fell over, causing her to sustain severe injuries.

Medical personnel attempted to revive Judge Pasquin at the hospital but pronounced her dead on arrival. / AYB