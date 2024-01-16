Pinamungajan police to determine whether victim raped by cousin through autopsy

THE body of alleged rape victim Jocelyn Samillon has been brought to the Regional PNP Forensic Unit for an autopsy in order to determine whether or not her cousin Jimboy Pasacan was the culprit.

Gemma Samillon, Jocelyn's mother, stated that around 9 p.m. last Sunday, January 14, 2024, her daughter, together with Jimboy and his sister, went to Barangay Anopog on Sunday to attend a disco party held in line with the barangay's fiesta celebration.

However, they started to worry when her daughter had not yet returned the next morning, leading them to believe that she was staying at her grandfather's house.

In addition, they were unable to get in touch with her on her cellphone, prompting them to report the matter to the barangay hall.

Later, at around 11 a.m. on Monday in Purok Cacao, Barangay Camugao, Pinamungajan town, the victim's body was discovered with the assistance of barangay officials.

The police immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation and arrested Pasacan in the mountain barangay of Bitoon in Dumanjug town.

Pasacan admitted the crime and revealed that he wanted to have sex with the victim by taking off her short trousers, but she refused because they were cousins.

At this point, Pasacan got enraged and punched the victim three times in the abdomen, causing her to lose consciousness, and took advantage of her.

After that, Pasacan said he choked the victim by the neck and threw her in the creek and covered her body with banana peels.

In an interview with dyHP, the suspect apologized to the victim's family.

But Gemma said that they could not forgive him and wanted him to rot in jail.

The mother admitted that the suspect has a record in their barangay for allegedly breaking into a house.

She found it hard to believe he could kill her daughter because they treated the suspect as a family member.

The Police Regional Office 7 commended the Pinamungajan police for their prompt apprehension of the offender. (With TPT)