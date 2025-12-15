Pinay booters march to finals

CHONBURI, Thailand – The Philippine women’s football team made history by advancing to the finals of the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for the first time.

And the Filipinas did it in the most dramatic fashion – fighting back from a 0-1 deficit, equalizing late in regulation and stealing the semifinal match on thrilling penalties, 4-2, Sunday night, Dec. 14, 2025, in hostile territory, in front of stunned home supporters at the Chonburi Daikin Stadium.

The Filipinas, famously known for their milestone win against New Zealand in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and their breakthrough Asean title at home the year before, now have a chance to add another feather to their cap by going all the way to the SEA Games crown.

The troops of Mark Torcaso will gun for the Philippines’ first-ever SEA Games football gold against defending champion Vietnam on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The Vietnamese, whom the Pinay booters defeated 1-0 in group play, booked the first finals seat with a 5-0 demolition of Indonesia in their side of the Final Four at the National Sports University IPE Stadium.

The Chaba Kaew, nickname for Thailand’s women’s football team, threatened to send the Filipinas home when Mongkoldee Jiraporn pounced on a defensive miscue to draw first blood, 1-0, in the 53rd minute.

But the Philippine side just wouldn’t give up.

With time reaching the 86th minute, the Filipinas got an opening when the referee awarded them a spot kick after a handball infraction by a Thai defender inside the box.

Jael Marie Guy made the most of the opportunity and fired the equalizer to the delight of the outnumbered Filipino crowd.

The two teams failed to break the tie after the 30-minute extra time, leading to the shootout.

With history on the line, Guy, Alessandra Carpio, Sara Eggesvik, and skipper Hali Long took care of business drilling in their spot kicks.

After Eggesvik made it 3-2, Pluemjai Sontisawat’s attempt hit the bottom left post and went out. Long then extended the lead to 4-2 and the Filipinas sealed the comeback when Orapin Waenngoen blasted her shot over the net, sending the Philippines into the finals. / PNA