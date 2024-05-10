Pinay boxers try luck in Thailand

FEMALE warriors Norj Guro and Carleans Rivas take center stage in a triple world women’s world championship event on May 30, 2024 at the Spaceplus Bangkok RCA in Bangkok, Thailand.

Guro faces off with Wisuta Sririttidet for the vacant World International Boxing Association (Wiba) atomweight belt. She is looking to bounce back from a loss to Riyuna Yoshikawa in 2022.

Guro is currently training at the Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy by renowned Cebuano coach Brix Flores and has been sparring against Flores’ male amateur boxers.

Sririttidet is looking to end a slump after losing to Hong Kong’s Hin Ting Chan and Japanese Reika Kawaguchi in her last twp contests.

Guro is 12-8-1 with four knockouts, while Sririttidet is 6-3 with four knockouts.

Meanwhile, Rivas, ends a four-year hiatus and takes on Pabumad Bubpamalo for the Wiba light flyweight title.

Rivas last saw action in 2020 in a International Boxing Federation against Costa Rican star Yokatsa Valle in Costa Rica. She lost to Valle by a sixth-round stoppage.

Following a loss to Filipina veteran Jessebelle Pagaduan, Bubpamalo bounced back with a third-round technical knockout of Thai newcomer Weecha Boonsuk last April 21, 2024 in Thailand.

Rivas is 8-7-4, while Bubpamalo is 4-4 with three knockouts.

The Wiba is respectable professional boxing sanctioning body for women boxers, which established smaller weight divisions for women fighters.

Former ALA Boy Jimmy Paypa is also set to make his ring comeback after a six-year layoff in the same show. / EKA