Pinili stops Empic in 1st for PBF Title

ROMER Pinili made quick work of Cebuano veteran Reymond Empic, knocking him out in the first round to win the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) lightweight belt Thursday night, Oct. 3, 2024, in the main event of the Sanman Promotions’ boxing show in Glan, Sarangani Province.

Pinili landed a vicious left hook to the body that dropped Empic to the canvas. The referee reached the 10-count and waved off the bout in the 1:44 mark of the opening round.

Pinili had a rough patch in 2022 after losing back-to-back fights overseas against South Korean Chan Ho Song and Japanese Mikyo Watarai.

The win over Empic was the 24-year-old hard-hitting Pinili’s three straight triumph.

Pinili is now 8-2-1 with seven knockouts, while Empic dropped to 8-8-2 with

three knockouts.

In the main supporting bout, Ricky Cristobal (5-2, 2 KOs) stopped experienced Pablito Canada (8-26-6, 2 KOs) in the second round.

In the undercard, Cebu-based David Santisa (6-0, 5 KOs) kept his unbeaten slate clean with a second-round knockout of Ponciano Remandiman (11-8-1, 5 KOs), Gabriel Santisima (7-0-1, 5 KOs) totally outclassed Ernesto Camiguing (3-6-1, 1 KO) by a lopsided unanimous decision, and Harry Remoroza (1-0-1, 1 KO) fought Jimber Miliones (0-1-1) to a majority draw. / EKA