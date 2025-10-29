Pink Dragons Philippines, CGY Oro Dragons make waves in Taiwan

Their participation served as a living symbol of the power of survivorship and unity.

The Pink Dragons, known for championing breast cancer awareness through dragon boating, continue to inspire others that life after cancer is not only possible but powerful.

“This race was more than a competition—it was a journey of faith, courage, and gratitude,” shared Coach Christian Ian Sy, one of the Pink Dragons’ representatives.

“We carried the hopes of our communities, and we give back all the glory to God for guiding every paddle we took,” he added.

The team also expressed deep gratitude to the event organizers for their warm hospitality and to their supporters from the Philippines whose encouragement fueled their spirit across the waves.

As the paddles rest and the boats return home, the CGY Oro Dragons and Pink Dragons Philippines leave a lasting mark in Hualien, proving once again that the Filipino spirit, when tested by waves, only grows stronger. (PR)