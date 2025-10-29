Pink Dragons Philippines, CGY Oro Dragons make waves in Taiwan

HUALIEN, Taiwan -- The CGY Oro Dragons, representing the Philippines under Bugsay Mindanao, made a remarkable showing at the 2025 Hualien Pacific International Dragon Boat Festival, bringing home medals, pride, and powerful stories of resilience from the heart of Taiwan.
Competing against international teams across Asia, the CGY Oro Dragons displayed true grit and determination throughout the three-day event, achieving the following results:
Silver – 2000m Premier Women Small Boat
2nd Place (Minor Final) – 200m Premier Open Small Boat
5th Place – 2000m Premier Open Small Boat
6th Place – 200m Premier Mixed Small Boat
The festival, held in Hualien County, gathered hundreds of athletes from various nations, all united by one passion — the dragon boat.
For the CGY Oro Dragons, it was more than just a competition; it was a celebration of teamwork, faith, and Filipino strength.
Adding to the team’s inspiring journey were four Cebuano paddlers from Pink Dragons Philippines, who represented not only skill but courage and hope on the international stage:
Coach Christian Ian Sy
Breast Cancer Survivor Paddler Gigi Gonzalez
Breast Cancer Survivor Paddler Angie Amaquin
Paddler Rowena Ajero
Their participation served as a living symbol of the power of survivorship and unity.
The Pink Dragons, known for championing breast cancer awareness through dragon boating, continue to inspire others that life after cancer is not only possible but powerful.
“This race was more than a competition—it was a journey of faith, courage, and gratitude,” shared Coach Christian Ian Sy, one of the Pink Dragons’ representatives.
“We carried the hopes of our communities, and we give back all the glory to God for guiding every paddle we took,” he added.
The team also expressed deep gratitude to the event organizers for their warm hospitality and to their supporters from the Philippines whose encouragement fueled their spirit across the waves.
As the paddles rest and the boats return home, the CGY Oro Dragons and Pink Dragons Philippines leave a lasting mark in Hualien, proving once again that the Filipino spirit, when tested by waves, only grows stronger. (PR)