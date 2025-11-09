Pink October highlights PH breast cancer awareness

COMMUNITIES nationwide marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2025 with a series of events promoting early detection, support and awareness.

In Cebu, The Cube at SM Seaside City glowed in pink, while SM City Cebu hosted month-long activities, including free breast examinations, a Pink Cancer Chat featuring survivors and advocates, a Pink Fashion Runway, a Pink Tote Exhibit and a Pink Healing Mass.

Davao observed the occasion on Oct. 9 with a Pink Ribbon unveiling and the opening of a Pink Pop-Up Fair in partnership with local advocacy groups, the Rotary Club of Downtown Davao, and the City Government. The event also featured free breast screenings, health forums and a Pink Runway and Zumba session where survivors and advocates showcased upcycled fashion pieces created by local designers.

The Pink Tote Exhibit in Cebu highlighted stories and resilience of breast cancer survivors, while the fashion and Zumba activities emphasized community support and awareness. Free breast examinations offered care and encouraged early detection.

The events were part of SM Cares’ Pink October initiative, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, which works with medical experts, advocacy groups and local communities to promote women’s health and wellness. / PR S