Pink October kicks off in Lapu-Lapu City

"PINK October will serve as a symbol of solidarity and time to raise awareness of breast cancer, promoting prevention, education, and community support," said Councilor Emilio Galaroza, Jr., M.D., during the press conference for Pink October on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" King Chan, together with city officials and members of the Inner Wheel Clubs of the Philippines Inc. District 386, launched Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also known as Pink October, on Tuesday.

Pink October provides a free educational caravan focused on self-examination for breast health, along with free consultations, breast cancer screenings, breast ultrasounds, mammograms, and support for survivors at all barangay health centers in Lapu-Lapu City, City Hospital, and private partners.

Galorza said that this initiative aims to promote the early detection of breast cancer and assist in its prevention. He emphasized that Stage 1 breast cancer has a 100 percent survival rate, highlighting the importance of management strategies such as surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, which vary depending on the stage at which a patient is diagnosed.

Galaroza emphasized the program's inclusivity for both genders, highlighting that men can also develop breast cancer. He encouraged everyone to begin regular breast cancer screenings at the age of 40 or even earlier.

One of the activities for Pink October is the Breast Cancer Symposium which seeks to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote breast health among the youth. The symposium will be held on October 13, 2025, at Bluewater Maribago and on October 27, 2025, at Crimson Resort and Spa.

Dr. Agnes Realiza said that individuals experiencing symptoms can go directly to health centers for screenings. Following these screenings, the centers will provide referrals, allowing diagnosed patients to proceed directly to the hospital.

She also shared that the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) caravan, an initiative by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), will incorporate Breast Cancer Awareness and Breast Health Education for students.

Mayor Chan further announced that she and her husband, Congressman Ahong Chan, will extend assistance for chemotherapy and radiation treatments in private hospitals, sharing this information through their social media platforms.

“There wouldn’t be any anxieties and fear when symptoms are showing,” she said in Cebuano.

She added that the program does not have a specific number of slots and serves all types of cancer, not just breast cancer. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern)