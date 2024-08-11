Pinoy app to represent PH in Canada confab

MYLO Speech Buddy, an app designed to support individuals with speech delays and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), was selected to represent the Philippines at the Collision Tech Conference in Toronto, Canada.

The event featured 500 startups from over 30 countries, providing a global platform for Mylo Speech Buddy to present its health-tech innovation as it prepares for international expansion.

Supported by StartUp Village Philippine President Carlo Calimon and its accelerator program called ‘SOAR,’ DMZ Toronto, and in partnership with the Government of Canada Trade Commission Service, Mylo Speech Buddy was one of four startups representing the Philippines, alongside REVAstaff, Remotify, and uHoo.

At the conference, Mylo Speech Buddy pitched its business venture to Canadian partners and investors, aiming to establish strategic partnerships and explore new markets. / PR