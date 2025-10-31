'Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity collab edition 2.0' has it all

The Kapuso and Kapamilya favorites were back together once again as “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” returned on Oct. 25, 2025. Many fans had noticed something special about this batch: it was packed with familiar faces we grew up watching. Seeing these Gen Z stars, who once played adorable child roles on our favorite shows, step inside the country’s most-watched reality house felt like witnessing their coming-of-age story in real time.
Curious who’s part of this exciting lineup? Here are some of the returning child stars and fresh faces to watch out for:
Former child stars
Marco Masa, 18 – “Wonder Brother ng Antipolo”
The once-angelic little boy from ABS-CBN’s “Nathaniel” is all grown up. Marco first captured hearts as the titular angel reminding everyone of God’s love during primetime. Now, he’s ready to show how much he’s grown, beyond the halo and into his own story.
Krystal Mejes, 17 – “Wishful Waray ng Samar”
Often dubbed “Little Julia Montes,” Krystal proved her acting chops early on as Becca in “Doble Kara” when she was just seven. Now a teenager, she’s ready to make her own mark inside the PBB house.
Caprice Cayetano, 16 – “Demure Daughter ng Quezon City”
A familiar face in GMA dramas, Caprice made a name for herself playing the younger versions of lead characters. Viewers may remember her from “Kambal, Karibal” (2017), where she portrayed the young Criselda (Pauline Mendoza). This time, she steps out of her “younger role” image and into the spotlight on her own.
Ashley Sarmiento, 18 – “Longing Sweetheart ng Las Piñas”
Viewers still remember the little girl who broke hearts in “FlordeLiza.” At just eight years old, Ashley’s tearful performances made audiences cry with her. Now, she’s back to show her more mature side, still sweet, but with the strength that only growth brings.
Miguel Vergara, 18 – “Adorable Smasher ng Antipolo”
An MMFF and FAMAS Best Child Actor awardee, Miguel already shared the screen with big stars like Angel Locsin and Dingdong Dantes in “One More Try.” Known for his charm and sincerity, he’s expected to bring both humor and heart into the house.
Sofia Pablo, 19 – “Strong-Willed Sunshine ng Cavite”
Sofia entered showbiz at the age of eight and eventually landed her breakout role in “Prima Donnas” (2019). Before that, she appeared in several episodes of Magpakailanman and Maynila, as well as in shows like “Oh, My Mama!” (2016), “Destined to be Yours” (2017) and “Sherlock Jr.” (2018). Now, this GMA favorite is set to bring her sunshine energy and determination into the PBB house.
Next-gen celeb kids
Anton Vinzon, 17 – “Astig Anak-tion Star ng Baguio”
The only child of action star Roi Vinzon, Anton carries both charm and toughness, much like his dad. Fans are eager to see if he inherited the same screen charisma.
Lella Ford, 19 – “Blooming Bunso ng Tacloban”
The younger sister of award-winning leading man Daniel Padilla, Lella is stepping out of her brother’s shadow to carve her own path in showbiz, starting with her PBB journey.
Joaquin Arce, 18 – “Rising Dreamer ng Muntinlupa”
The son of film producer and businessman Neil Arce, and stepson of Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin, Joaquin is no stranger to the spotlight. But inside the house, it’s his own dreams that will define him.
Heath Jornales, 16 – “Fighting Prince ng Taguig”
The son of actor and martial artist Michael Roy Jornales, Heath grew up in a household of discipline and action. Expect him to bring both strength and sportsmanship to the PBB house.
Singers and dreamers
Carmelle Collado, 18 – “Riles Diva ng Camarines Sur”
A former champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan: The School Showdown,” Carmelle rose from humble beginnings, singing her heart out on the railway tracks before making it to national TV.
Princess Aliyah, 17 – “Royal Songstress ng Bulacan”
A proud alumna of “The Voice Kids Season 3” under Coach Bamboo’s Kamp Kawayan (2016), Princess is ready to bring her soulful voice and regal charm to the PBB stage.
Stories of strength and family
Eliza Borromeo, 18 – “Determined Darling ng Cavite”
Eliza stepped up for her family after her father lost his job, proving that strength can come from the softest hearts.
Rave Victoria, 18 – “Optimistic Apo ng Tarlac”
When his parents separated when he was just seven, Rave found comfort and guidance in his grandmother, who became both his mom and dad.
Waynona Collings, 18 – “Ate de Pamilya ng Quezon City”
Waynona grew up as the family’s eldest, always looking out for her younger siblings. Inside the house, her natural leadership and compassion are bound to shine.