'Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity collab edition 2.0' has it all

The Kapuso and Kapamilya favorites were back together once again as “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” returned on Oct. 25, 2025. Many fans had noticed something special about this batch: it was packed with familiar faces we grew up watching. Seeing these Gen Z stars, who once played adorable child roles on our favorite shows, step inside the country’s most-watched reality house felt like witnessing their coming-of-age story in real time.

Curious who’s part of this exciting lineup? Here are some of the returning child stars and fresh faces to watch out for:

Former child stars

Marco Masa, 18 – “Wonder Brother ng Antipolo”

The once-angelic little boy from ABS-CBN’s “Nathaniel” is all grown up. Marco first captured hearts as the titular angel reminding everyone of God’s love during primetime. Now, he’s ready to show how much he’s grown, beyond the halo and into his own story.