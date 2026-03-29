Pinoy Big Brother house relocates

ABS-CBN has officially closed the original Pinoy Big Brother house in Quezon City following its relocation to a new site.

This was confirmed by Laurenti Dyogi, head of TV Production and Star Magic, during a farewell gathering attended by staff, hosts and network executives.

“It’s time. This is the time that we officially say goodbye to the house,” Dyogi said.

“We’ve sustained this for 21 years… I’ve long seen the possibility of moving out of this property, but the collaboration with Channel 7 gave us reason to keep it for a while,” he added.

According to Dyogi, the property had already been sold, but the production team requested to lease it temporarily to accommodate two editions of PBB Celebrity Collab.

The iconic house, first built in May 2005, spans around 1,400 square meters and features two bedrooms, a bathroom, garden, pool and 26 cameras operating 24/7, with an estimated cost of P15 million.

The location of the new PBB house has yet to be revealed, with Dyogi hinting that more details will be announced in the upcoming season. The franchise is expected to run until 2028. / TRC S