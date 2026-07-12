‘Pinoy Big Brother’ house to reopen soon

“Pinoy Big Brother” is gearing up to reopen Bahay ni Kuya for another collaboration edition between GMA-7 and ABS-CBN.

“There will be another ‘PBB ‘— a new edition and a new collaboration with GMA-7. Stay tuned for more details,” TV production head Laurenti Dyogi said in a video posted on his TikTok account.

“It’s exciting because we also have a brand-new house. We have a new house, and hopefully the dynamics and exciting moments inside Bahay ni Kuya will make this season worth watching, so stay tuned,” he added.

Responding to questions about auditions, Dyogi said fans should just wait for an official announcement from the production.

The most recent season, “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0,” marked the second collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA, featuring teen talents from Star Magic and Sparkle as housemates. / TRC S