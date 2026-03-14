Pinoy Big Brother planning move to a new house

THE reality show Pinoy Big Brother may soon move to a new house, according to PBB Business Unit Head Marcus Vinuya.

Vinuya revealed the plan during an interview on Bianca Gonzalez’s podcast “Paano Ba ’To.”

“Yes, there are definitely plans to move. But it’s something that we are still exploring, we are still studying, but again, it might be sooner than you think,” Vinuya said.

He added that it would be a nostalgic moment if the current season becomes the last to be held in the existing house.

“That would be a very nostalgic moment for us if it happens — that this is really the last season in this house,” he said.

Vinuya explained that moving to a new location could bring a fresh experience for both housemates and viewers.

“Definitely it will happen. It will come to a point that we need to find a new house. It’s sad but at the same time exciting because a new space changes the preparation of the people entering the house,” he added.

He also hinted that Pinoy Big Brother may soon return to its regular edition.

“If things fall through, it’s sooner than you think,” Vinuya said. / TRC S