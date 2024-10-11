'Pinoy Pride' and Pop hits: Olivia Rodrigo's PH concert highlights

Olivia Rodrigo, the Filipino-American pop star, performed in the Philippines for the first time as part of her GUTS world tour on Oct. 5, 2024, at the 55,000-capacity Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Rodrigo made her Manila stop even more accessible by pricing tickets at just P1,500 and donating all proceeds to a non-profit organization focused on improving healthcare for women and girls.
“[B]een dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!!” wrote Olivia in her Instagram post.
A Grammy-winning artist and proud Filipina, Olivia has been embracing her roots, step by step, and this concert was the ultimate love letter to her Filipino fans. From fashion statements to heartfelt moments, here are the highlights that had everyone screaming, “Pinoy Pride!”
Pinoy pride top
Olivia wore her heritage on her sleeve, quite literally. During her encore, the crowd went wild when she appeared in a white tank top boldly emblazoned with “Pinoy Pride.” She was also seen in an oversized shirt featuring a baby pic of herself and the word “Filipina” proudly printed on it. Talk about bringing it home!
Miss So Filipina
Sure, Olivia may have a song called “So American,” but on that magical night, she turned the tables. A fan handed her a sash with the words “Miss So Filipina,” and Olivia owned it as she wore it on stage. She was clearly basking in the love, and the crowd couldn’t have been prouder.
‘Pinoy Ako’
As if her performance wasn’t enough, Olivia delighted the audience by sharing how she’s been taking Filipino lessons. “I learned how to say proud Pinoy ako,” she announced, her accent full of heart. The fans roared with approval, happy to hear her embrace the language.
Halo-halo
Before her tour kicked off, Olivia and her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, were spotted soaking up the sights of Intramuros. But what really got everyone talking? Her Instagram post featuring one of the most beloved Filipino desserts — halo-halo! Olivia revel in the cold, colorful treat and her fans couldn’t get enough. A sweet reminder that even the biggest stars can appreciate the simple pleasures.
Bayanihan in action
Olivia wasn’t just in the Philippines to perform — she was there to give back. Her Silver Star Show was also an initiative under her Fund 4 Good project. What made it even more meaningful was that the concert’s net proceeds would go entirely to Jhpiego Philippines, an organization focused on improving the health and lives of women and girls, especially in underserved and conflict-affected areas. Olivia’s bayanihan spirit shone through, proving that she’s not only a star on stage but in her heart as well.