'Pinoy Pride' and Pop hits: Olivia Rodrigo's PH concert highlights

A Grammy-winning artist and proud Filipina, Olivia has been embracing her roots, step by step, and this concert was the ultimate love letter to her Filipino fans. From fashion statements to heartfelt moments, here are the highlights that had everyone screaming, “Pinoy Pride!”

Pinoy pride top

Olivia wore her heritage on her sleeve, quite literally. During her encore, the crowd went wild when she appeared in a white tank top boldly emblazoned with “Pinoy Pride.” She was also seen in an oversized shirt featuring a baby pic of herself and the word “Filipina” proudly printed on it. Talk about bringing it home!

Miss So Filipina

Sure, Olivia may have a song called “So American,” but on that magical night, she turned the tables. A fan handed her a sash with the words “Miss So Filipina,” and Olivia owned it as she wore it on stage. She was clearly basking in the love, and the crowd couldn’t have been prouder.

‘Pinoy Ako’

As if her performance wasn’t enough, Olivia delighted the audience by sharing how she’s been taking Filipino lessons. “I learned how to say proud Pinoy ako,” she announced, her accent full of heart. The fans roared with approval, happy to hear her embrace the language.