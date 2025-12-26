Pinterest predicts 2026 is loud, done with minimalism

Pantone may be ushering in Cloud Dancer, a quiet, canvas-like hue meant to soothe a world exhausted by chaos, but Pinterest is taking the exact opposite route.
For its Pinterest Predicts 2026, the visual discovery platform is going louder, bigger and unapologetically bolder.
Based on global search data, the platform’s annual forecast reveals a year that rejects restraint entirely. Minimalism is officially on edge. Texture, excess, nostalgia, fantasy and maximalist joy are taking over.
Here’s what Pinterest says will define 2026:
Gimme Gummy
Keywords: Bendy phone cases, elastic cheek tints, rubberized nail art
Everything squishy, shiny, and candy-colored is having a moment. Visually tactile aesthetics, think jelly textures and gummy-bright hues, are pushing clean minimalism out of the frame. Searches for the gummy bear aesthetic are up 50 percent, while jelly candy aesthetics have doubled at 100 percent. If it looks like you can squeeze it, it belongs.
Poetcore
Keywords: Vintage blazers, messenger satchels
As performative masculinity dominates conversations, Poetcore offers something softer and more intentional. Turtlenecks, diagonal satchels, loafers and worn-in blazers define this quietly romantic look. Searches for tie accessories are up 85 percent, while poet aesthetic has surged 175 percent. Sensitive, stylish and self-aware.
Neodeco
Keywords: Crisp chevrons, geometric details
Think less fine lines, more drama. Neodeco revives Art Deco through a modern lens, chrome, brass, bold geometry, and glossy finishes. Kendall Jenner’s new home might as well be the official mood board. Red marble bathrooms are up 80 percent, while antique bar carts have hit 100 percent.
Brooches
Keywords: Vintage pins, heirloom pieces
Ask your grandmother, you’re borrowing her jewelry. With the Philippines’ “anik anik” culture still thriving, brooches are the next evolution, pinned to jackets, shirts, bags, even menswear. Searches for brooches for men’s shirts are up 90 percent, and maximalist accessories by 105 percent.
Extra Celestial
Keywords: Aliencore, sci-fi shine
The aliens have landed, and they have taste. Opalescent makeup, holographic decor, and cosmic silhouettes dominate. Searches for opalescent rose 115 percent, matched by soft dewy makeup at 115 percent.
Scent Stacking
Keywords: Bespoke notes, perfume layering
One signature scent is no longer enough. In 2026, fragrance becomes personal and experimental. Layer florals with woods, musks with citrus. Niche perfume collections are up a staggering 500 percent, while perfume layering combinations rose 125 percent. Smelling like everyone else is officially out.
Wilderkind
Keywords: Forest magic, animal-inspired looks
Nature goes whimsical. Fox-inspired outfits, fawn freckles, butterfly wing nails, and woodland fantasy define the look. Dragonfly nails are up 145 percent, while animal-inspired outfits rose 90 percent.
Fun Haus
Keywords: Striped
ceilings, clownish charm
It’s a circus, tastefully so. Fun Haus embraces playful patterns, punch-line decor, and a hint of camp, balanced with refined palettes to keep things elevated. Circus interiors are up 130 percent, while circus nurseries rose 50 percent. Whimsical, but curated.
Vamp Romantic
Keywords: Glossy glamour, jet black nails
Thanks to the resurgence of vampire cinema, Nosferatu, Frankenstein, and more, romantic goth is reborn. Think smudged kohl, glossy lips, and dark elegance inspired by Mia Goth’s ethereal menace. Dark romantic makeup is up 160 percent, while gothic coffin nails soared 180 percent.
Mystic Outlands
Keywords: Distant ruins,
enchanting forests
The bigger the landscape, the better. Mist-covered ruins, moody forests, and ancient spirals dominate visual culture. Scottish Highlands aesthetics are up 465 percent, while searches for ethereal places increased 45 percent.
Khaki Coded
Keywords: Pockets on pockets, Bermuda shorts
Steve Irwin would be proud. Utility fashion goes full throttle with adventure-ready fits that look like they could survive the wild. Brown linen shirts are up 100 percent, while utility shirts climbed 45 percent. If it’s functional, it’s fashionable.
Cabbage Crush
Keywords: Leaf forward dishes, crispy wraps
Even food gets crunchier. Cabbage takes center stage in everything from dumplings to cocktails. Cabbage dumplings are up 110 percent, while cabbage Alfredo saw a 45 percent rise. Texture is the star of the plate.
Laced Up
Keywords: Crochet, lacy collars
Femininity takes center stage. Lace slips into unexpected places, bomber jackets, bandanas, phone cases, even nail art. The doily aesthetic is booming, with lace nails up 125 percent and lace makeup up 120 percent. Softness, but with intention.
Cool Blue
Keywords: Glacier inspired,
subzero sophistication
Perhaps Pinterest’s closest nod to Pantone’s Cloud Dancer, Cool Blue reframes calm through frost and ice. Cool toned coats, frosted makeup, and ethereal palettes dominate. Ice blue wedding dresses and blue drink aesthetics are both up 55 percent.
Glitchy Glam
Keywords: Eccentric makeup, avant garde beauty
Maximalist beauty gets experimental. Mismatched manicures, binary-toned eyeshadow, and asymmetrical glam take over feeds. Searches for different colored nails on each hand rose 125 percent. Chaos, but curated.
Darecations
Keywords: Adrenaline-inspired travel
Vacations are no longer about rest. They’re about thrill. River rafting, canyoneering, and trips planned around global sporting events define 2026 travel. Auto racing events rose 85 percent, while adventure tourism climbed 75 percent.
Penpals
Keywords: Stationery, stamps
Snail mail is back, and Gen Z is romanticizing it. Inspired by stamp culture abroad, letter-writing becomes a form of performance art. Expect busy stationery stores and curated correspondence. Cute stamps are up 105 percent, while penpal ideas rose 90 percent.
Afrohemian Decor
Keywords: Bamboo beaded curtains,
African boho
Global influence takes root at home. Nigerian textiles, Ethiopian wall art, woven baskets, and natural fiber rugs come together in warm, expressive interiors. Adire fabric searches rose 130 percent, while rattan accent chairs climbed 50 percent.
Throwback Kid
Keywords: Classic toys, mini fits
Nostalgia reigns supreme. From crochet play mats to upcycled baby clothes, generations are revisiting childhood joy. 2000s kids’ toys are up 140 percent, while upcycled baby clothes climbed 95 percent.
Opera Aesthetic
Keywords: Masquerade, theatrical elegance
With musicals like “Wicked” dominating pop culture, drama takes over social gatherings. Think red roses, dark cabaret, heavy drapery, and masked opulence. Opera outfits are up 55 percent, while masquerade decor rose 40 percent.