Pinterest predicts 2026 is loud, done with minimalism

Pantone may be ushering in Cloud Dancer, a quiet, canvas-like hue meant to soothe a world exhausted by chaos, but Pinterest is taking the exact opposite route.

For its Pinterest Predicts 2026, the visual discovery platform is going louder, bigger and unapologetically bolder.

Based on global search data, the platform’s annual forecast reveals a year that rejects restraint entirely. Minimalism is officially on edge. Texture, excess, nostalgia, fantasy and maximalist joy are taking over.

Here’s what Pinterest says will define 2026: