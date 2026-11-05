PIO seeks higher equipment budget

THE Cebu Province Public Information Office (PIO) is seeking a higher equipment budget for 2027 to replace aging cameras, laptops and other devices that have been malfunctioning and affecting the office’s coverage of major events.

The proposal was presented by PIO head Ainjeliz dela Torre-Orong during the third day of the Cebu Provincial Government’s 2027 budget deliberations on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

The office is proposing a total budget of P41 million for 2027, up by 33 percent or P10.4 million from its P31.2-million budget in 2026.

The proposed increase covers personnel services, training expenses and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment, with the ICT equipment rising by 309 percent from P1.1 million in 2026 to P4.5 million.

Orong said much of the office’s equipment is already around 10 years old and need replacement, including microphones, cameras, laptops and wires.

She said the office also needs to replace its cameras because of their low resolution, which has drawn comments from viewers, as well as laptops that can no longer adequately support its production programs.

“Regarding cameras, many people comment that our cameras are low resolution., both videos and photos. We have to replace it already, including as well ang atong laptops,” she said.

Equipment rentals

Orong explained that the office’s existing laptops are eight years old, with only eight gigabytes of RAM and no dedicated video card, causing them to overheat when running programs for live coverage.

The PIO is looking to acquire laptops with 16 gigabytes of RAM and a 50-series video card to support its production requirements.

She said the office has repeatedly rented equipment when its existing devices could not handle the requirements of major events, including the province’s hosting of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation in September.

It also rents cameras for big events.

The PIO is proposing to reduce its equipment rental allocation to P50,000 in 2027 as it plans to purchase more equipment instead of repeatedly renting them.

“Before it was higher because we had to rent but now we hope that we can purchase new equipment so that we don’t have to rent, so that it will be more sustainable and convenient,” she said.

However, Orong clarified that equipment rentals would continue on a case-to-case basis, depending on the size and technical requirements of an event.

Training expenses

Aside from equipment purchases, the PIO is also proposing P1.5 million for training expenses to prepare information officers for the implementation of the Cebu Province Freedom of Information (FOI) ordinance, which was passed in 2026.

Under the ordinance, information officers at the Capitol and those assigned to local government units across the province must undergo training.

The office is also anticipating additional training requirements should a national FOI law be passed.

Another proposed training component covers drone operation, which requires certification.

The PIO is also seeking four additional positions as part of the proposed increase in personnel services, which covers salary adjustments and additional staffing requirements.

Orong said all 15 existing plantilla positions in the office have already been filled, while the remaining personnel are hired as job order workers. / CDF