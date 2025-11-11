Piolo Pascual meets look-alike Eman Bacosa

ACTOR Piolo Pascual has finally met his look-alike Eman Bacosa, the son of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

Netizens were first to notice their resemblance, even dubbing Eman as “Piolo Pacquiao.”

The two met in the Nov. 9, 2025 episode of “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho.” “I think it’s a compliment, you know, to be compared to him,” Piolo said in an ABS-CBN interview.

He also revealed that his social media feed had been filled with posts about Eman in recent days. “He visited me yesterday. We had an interview together. My feed is full of Eman Pacquiao — puro links,” Piolo shared.

The actor praised Eman, saying: “Finally, I got to meet the boy yesterday and I would say he was raised well, very humble, very God-fearing and I think he’ll go places.”

He also offered advice to Eman: “I told him to really reach for his dreams. He’s going to college after his last year in high school, so there’s a lot of hopes and dreams. But yeah, I’m just happy that he’s a very God-fearing kid.” / HBL S