Piolo Pascual reveals reason he’s holding off on having another child

ACTOR Piolo Pascual shared his thoughts on possibly having another child, saying he is currently not ready for it, according to a PUSH article on April 9, 2026.

The actor, who has a son Iñigo Pascual with former non-showbiz partner Donnabelle Lazaro, said that while he sometimes feels the desire for companionship, he is enjoying his life as it is right now.

“I would want to have a wife first before I have a kid,” the actor said.

Pascual recently graced the cover of this month’s issue of Esquire Philippines. (JAT)