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Piolo Pascual reveals reason he’s holding off on having another child

Piolo Pascual reveals reason he’s holding off on having another child
(Piolo Pascual/Instagram)
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ACTOR Piolo Pascual shared his thoughts on possibly having another child, saying he is currently not ready for it, according to a PUSH article on April 9, 2026.

The actor, who has a son Iñigo Pascual with former non-showbiz partner Donnabelle Lazaro, said that while he sometimes feels the desire for companionship, he is enjoying his life as it is right now.

“I would want to have a wife first before I have a kid,” the actor said.

Pascual recently graced the cover of this month’s issue of Esquire Philippines. (JAT)

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