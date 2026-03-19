Piston Cebu claims paralyzing public transport

PISTON Cebu claimed that their transport strike on several routes from Consolacion to Cebu City and in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu disrupted traditional jeepney routes Thursday, March 19, 2026, but officials said modern jeepneys kept public transportation running smoothly.

The local chapter of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide reported severe route paralysis by 11 a.m. across major areas. It cited rising fuel costs, with diesel reaching about P120 per liter and costing drivers up to P3,600 daily.

“Why the need to strike? The drivers no longer earn anything,” Piston Cebu said in a statement, urging the National Government to axe fuel taxes, roll back prices to P55 per liter, secure a P5 fare hike and establish a P1,200 national minimum wage.

Cebu City Transportation Office Deputy Chief Kent Francesco Jongoy dismissed claims of a massive disruption, saying an agreement between Mayor Nestor Archival and the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives ensured modern jeepney operations continued.

Jongoy said traffic monitors counted 410 public utility vehicles at major intersections by 2 p.m. Thursday, exceeding Wednesday’s count of 372. The City also prepared buses to help stranded passengers. / CDF, EHP