Piston Cebu joins nationwide strike

AROUND 100 members of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) Cebu are expected to take part in the nationwide transport strike on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, to protest the ongoing franchise consolidation mandate and rising fuel costs.

Piston Cebu chairman Greg Perez confirmed in a message to SunStar Cebu on Monday, April 20, that members of the group will participate in the strike to express their grievances against policies affecting their livelihood.

Perez said the drivers joining the strike operate along routes in Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Cebu City, including Talamban, Guadalupe and Labangon.

Consolidation mandate

The nationwide strike stems from the National Government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, which requires operators to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations. Transport groups like Piston have consistently opposed the policy, arguing that the high cost of modern public utility vehicles will bury operators in debt and eventually phase out traditional units. They also warned that the consolidation mandate could lead to a monopoly in the public transport sector, leaving small-time operators jobless.

Economic burden

Piston Cebu on its Facebook page said the recent rollback in fuel prices is not as significant as the earlier increases, leaving consumers still burdened by the high cost of goods and services. The group said the public has been left to suffer from rising prices and worsening food insecurity, adding that there is a need for unity and resistance against the ongoing crisis.

Previous strike

On March 19, members of Piston Cebu marched from MJ Cuenco Ave. to Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City as part of a nationwide transport strike. The protesters called for a P5 fare increase and the removal of excise tax and value-added tax on oil. In a previous interview, Perez said the P1 increase in the minimum fare for traditional jeepneys was not enough to offset rising fuel costs before the Department of Transportation suspended its implementation.

Government response

He described the fare adjustment as an insult to both drivers and operators. The Cebu-based transport group advocates for jeepney drivers’ rights, calling for higher fares, subsidies and the suspension of the consolidation mandate. In anticipation of the strike, the Cebu City Government is preparing to deploy buses and government vehicles to assist stranded commuters across major thoroughfares. / DPC