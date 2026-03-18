Piston-Cebu slams ‘sudden’ withdrawal of fare hike

He argued the administration lacks a serious plan to help the transportation sector recover its operational costs.

While acknowledging the withdrawal was intended to shield commuters, Perez emphasized that the current fares do not reflect the reality of maintaining traditional jeepneys.

“Bisan og gamay kay naa unta matapal-tapal sa krudo nga nimahal na,” Perez said, noting that even a small increase would have helped cover fuel expenses.

(Even if it’s small, it could still help a bit with the already expensive fuel.)

Piston has petitioned the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for a P5 fare increase, which they claim accurately reflects current overhead.

Perez shared that his daily diesel budget has doubled from P1,000 to P2,000 for the same route, causing daily take-home pay to plummet from P1,000 to as low as P300.

The financial strain has forced some members to stop operating their vehicles entirely.

Perez also criticized the government’s fuel subsidy program, calling it inefficient and biased toward large cooperatives.

He noted that in previous distributions, only 200 Piston-Cebu members received aid due to bureaucratic hurdles.

He urged the administration to reform the system so subsidies reach individual drivers directly.

Consequently, Piston-Cebu confirmed it will join the nationwide transport strike on Thursday, March 19, to protest the government's handling of the sector.

Commuters are warned of potential service disruptions as drivers join the protest instead of plying their routes. (EHP)