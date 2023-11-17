Piston-Cebu to hold strike vs. ‘consolidation deadline’

AT LEAST 200 driver and operator members of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) in Cebu plan to conduct a one-day transport strike and protest on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Jaime Paglinawan, president of Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU), in a chat message to SunStar Cebu on Friday, Nov. 17, said the protest aims to support Piston-national’s planned three-day strike from Nov. 20-22.

This strike opposes the Dec. 31, 2023 deadline for the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) consolidation under the national government’s PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP).

AMA Sugbo-KMU is one of the participants in the protest. According to Paglinawan, the protest strike will commence as early as 5 a.m. Members and other sectoral participants will gather on Osmeña Boulevard, where a main program will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a statement, the Piston Cebu Chapter said they decided to hold only a one-day protest to avoid disrupting the fiesta celebration and activities of Nuestra Señora de Regla in Lapu-Lapu City on Nov. 20-21.

The protest strike will focus on expressing the group’s dismay at the looming deadline for franchise consolidation, part of the national government’s PUVMP, which they dubbed a “big business enterprise.”

They also objected to what they claimed were overpriced modern mini-buses operators should franchise to replace the traditional ones. Initially costing P2.8 million per unit, it has increased to P4 million as per President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s recommendation to purchase the electric and solar types.

The group also demands the scrapping of the franchise consolidation requirement and allowing those who previously complied to withdraw their individual franchises, scrapping the plan to remove jeepneys, both modern and traditional, from the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes in Cebu, and restoring the five-year franchises for all PUVs and all modified PUV routes.

Both city governments of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, however, assured commuters not to worry about public transportation on the day of the protest.

Lawyer James Jamaal Calipayan, Mandaue City administrator, said they might instruct the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue to deploy buses to rescue stranded passengers,

if necessary.

Likewise, Mario Napuli, Lapu-Lapu’s Traffic Enforcement Unit head, said they have on standby four units of buses and barangay service vehicles.

Both local government units have not confirmed yet if they are to release an order to suspend classes and work amid the transport strike on Nov. 22.