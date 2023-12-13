Piston-Cebu to hold transport strike on December 14-15

PAGKAKAISA ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu will hold a two-day transport strike on December 14 and 15, 2023, as it appealed to the government anew to suspend the December 31 deadline for the mandatory franchise consolidation.

In a press conference on Wednesday, December 13, Piston-Cebu president Greg Perez stressed the impact of the franchise consolidation to the livelihood of not only 200 active members of Piston-Cebu but also of the operators and drivers of traditional jeepneys.

"Ang franchise consolidation usa lang ka porma kon giunsa gikwaan sa gobyerno ang mga kabus ug gagmayng operator sa ilahang panginabuhian aron ihatag kini sa mga daan nang adunahan nga mga dagkong negosyante," Perez said.

(The franchise consolidation is just one form of deprivation that the government is doing on the poor and small operators just to accommodate the already rich businessmen.)

Perez said the transport strike that they will be holding is in support to the call of their national counterpart to fight against the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

He said the program leads to monopolization of the public transportation that will result in transport crisis and higher fares.

Perez added that implementing the program will result in increase in the fare of passengers. (EHP)