Piston Clobbers Lakers

DETROIT — Cade Cunningham had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists for his third career triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-103 on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, PH time).

Jaden Ivey matched a season high with 26 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Tobias Harris had 15 points, and Jalen Duren had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Davis scored 37 points for Los Angeles and LeBron James had 20 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Davis appeared to hurt his left ankle late in the fourth quarter, but stayed in the game.

Austin Reaves added 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting for the Lakers.

Detroit got off to a strong start, leading 33-22 after a quarter, and maintained control of the game all night.

Davis is off to perhaps the best start of his career. He entered the game averaging an NBA-high 31.8 points and was ahead of his scoring pace early, scoring nine points in each of the first two quarters. The 31-year-old center was 13 of 23 from the field and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Two hours before the game, he was one of two Lakers working on his shot.

After leading the league in losses in each of the last two seasons, Detroit is showing signs of improvement under first-year coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Pistons have won three games, a total they didn’t reach until Dec. 30 last year. Detroit has won three of four games, a relative stretch of success it had only once last season from March 7-13.

Ivey made a 3-pointer and a jumper late in the game, both off assists from Cunningham, to seal the victory.

Detroit outrebounded Los Angeles 55-37 and had a 22-13 edge in second-chance points.

Cavaliers 116, Bucks 114

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 39 points, Evan Mobley added 17, and the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 8-0 with a 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who played without injured superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Cavs also went 8-0 in 1976.

Garland drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and the Cavs rallied down the stretch, outscoring the Bucks 18-8 over the final 6:06.

Jarrett Allen added 14 points, 15 rebounds, and had a huge block on Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard in the final seconds.

Lillard scored 36 for the Bucks, but committed a costly turnover when he was called for an over-and-back violation with 56 seconds left.

Bobby Portis added 21 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has lost six in a row.

It was Cleveland’s second win in three days over Milwaukee. On Saturday, Donovan Mitchell made a jumper in the final seconds to give the Cavs a 114-113 win.

Antetokounmpo sat out with a strained adductor muscle, an injury the two-time MVP sustained during the loss to Cleveland.

The Bucks showed grit in giving all they had despite not having Antetokounmpo, who averages 31 points. Milwaukee’s schedule hasn’t helped, with five of seven games on the road.

Another good lesson to not take any team for granted. The Cavs also survived without Mitchell carrying them. He only scored one point after the first quarter, finishing with 14.

Mobley displayed his all-around game over a span of seven seconds in the second quarter. Protecting under the rim, the 7-footer soared to block a layup, grabbed the rebound, dribbled the length of the floor, and dunked to ignite a 10-2 run.

The Cavs were just the second team in history to start 7-0 with every player averaging less than 30 minutes. Seattle did it in 1978.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 134-127, Oklahoma City Thunder topped Orlando Magic 102-86, Portland Trail Blazers beat New Orleans Pelicans 118-100, Utah Jazz won 135-126 over Chicago Bulls;

Golden State Warriors beat Washington Wizards 125-112, Boston Celtics defeated Atlanta Hawks 123-93, Brooklyn Nets beat Memphis Grizzlies 106-104, Sacramento Kings defeated Miami Heat 111-110, Houston Rockets beat New York Knicks 109-97;

Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Charlotte Hornets 114-93, Denver Nuggets beat Toronto Raptors 121-119, Phoenix Suns defeated Philadelphia 76ers 118-116, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104. / AP