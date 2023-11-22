Piston supports transport strike, holds protests in Metro Cebu

MEMBERS of transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston)-Cebu staged a protest in three different locations in Metro Cebu on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, to support the nationwide transport strike.

Protests were held on M.J. Cuenco Street corner Pope John Paul II Avenue in Mabolo, Cebu City; Gorordo Avenue corner Escario Street in Lahug, Cebu City; and at U.N. Avenue corner M.C. Briones Street in Mandaue City.

Piston Cebu carried the calls of its national counterparts, along with other calls, such as the immediate cancellation of the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) and the cancellation of the current Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

The group also called for the abolishment of franchise consolidation requirement. It said those who have already consolidated to take back their individual franchises should be allowed.

It also asked for the cancellation of the plan to remove jeeps, modern, and traditional, from the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes in Cebu, while they want authorities to return back the five-year franchise for all PUVs including those that changed the route.

The group also demanded that immediate aid and reasonable financial support must be provided to all affected drivers and small PUV operators, and their rights to freedom of association and to hold a strike must be respected.

Piston Cebu also asked for the implementation of a humane transition to modern public transportation anchored on the local and national industrialization program instead of relying on imported vehicles units. (EHP)