Pistons maintain pace

THE Detroit Pistons solidified their lead in the Eastern Conference by rallying from a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat the Phoenix Suns 108-105 on Thursday night (Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press, Duncan Robinson paced the Pistons with 19 points, while Jalen Duren dominated the glass with 18 rebounds to go along with 16 points.

Although Cade Cunningham struggled significantly with his shooting, missing 13 of 16 attempts and finishing with 10 points, Tobias Harris provided the late-game heroics with a go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter.

The Suns, playing without the injured Devin Booker, were led by Grayson Allen’s 33 points, which included a historic first quarter where he became the first player in franchise history to record three blocks and three three-pointers in a single period.

Allen added 11 more points in the second period as Phoenix built a 63-56 halftime lead.

Detroit closed to within one entering the fourth quarter.

Collin Gillespie scored 18 points for the Suns, Brooks finished with 16 before fouling out late, Royce O’Neale had 11, and Oso Ighodaro added 10 as Phoenix dropped its second straight game.

Celtics 119, Heat 114

The Boston Celtics overcame a 19-point hole to beat the Miami Heat 119-114.

Anfernee Simons was the catalyst for the comeback, scoring 18 of his season-high 39 points in the final frame, marking one of the highest-scoring games by a reserve in Celtics history.

Jaylen Brown added 27 points to help Boston outscore Miami 36-21 in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, Miami saw strong individual performances from Norman Powell, who scored 26 points, and 22-point efforts from both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Magic win in Germany

In the NBA’s first-ever regular-season game held in Germany, the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-111.

Paolo Banchero led the way with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Franz Wagner celebrated his return to the lineup in his home country by scoring 18 points.

The Grizzlies were led by Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 30 points, but they missed the presence of Ja Morant, who sat out with a calf injury. Commissioner Adam Silver noted that Morant might return for the teams’ upcoming rematch in London this Sunday.

Across the league, Oklahoma City cruised to a 111-91 win over Houston, the San Antonio Spurs handled the Milwaukee Bucks 119-101, Dallas Mavericks defeated Utah Jazz 144-122, Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks 126-113, Portland Trail Blazers secured a 117-101 win over Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte dominated the Los Angeles Lakers in a 135-117 victory. / LBG