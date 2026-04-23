Pistons snap historic home skid

CADE Cunningham finished with 27 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds as the top-seeded Detroit Pistons beat the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, 98-83, on Wednesday night (Thursday, April 23, 2026, PH time) to even their first-round playoff series.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the win also snapped Detroit’s 11-game home losing streak in the postseason, a drought that dated back to 2008.

Game 3 is set for Saturday (Sunday in PH) in Orlando.

The Pistons broke the game open in the third quarter, turning a tie into a blowout by outscoring the Magic, 38-16. Six Detroit players scored at least five points in the period.

After dropping 39 points in Game 1 with little support, Cunningham got plenty of help this time, as five teammates finished in double figures.

Jalen Suggs scored 19 points and Paolo Banchero added 18 for Orlando, but the duo struggled from the field, combining to miss 21 of 35 shots. The Magic shot just 33 percent as a team and were held to a season-low output.

Tobias Harris led Detroit’s supporting cast with 16 points, while Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson chipped in 11 apiece. Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Stewart added 10 each, with Robinson hitting three timely three-pointers for a team that has struggled from long range.

Thunder 120, Suns 107

Over at Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and nine assists to power the Thunder to a 120-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns and a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference first-round series, the AP reported.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 25 points on 5-of-18 shooting in Game 1, bounced back with a 13-of-25 performance after receiving the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award before the game.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams added 19 points each for Oklahoma City, though Williams exited in the third quarter with a left hamstring injury and did not return. The All-Star had previously missed significant time this season due to injuries.

Oklahoma City avoided the trend of higher-seeded teams dropping home games early in the playoffs by shooting 47.3 percent from the field and forcing 21 turnovers. / LBG