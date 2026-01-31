Pistons spoil Green's career night

CADE Cunningham dropped 29 points and 11 assists as the visiting Detroit Pistons slay the Golden State Warriors and spoil the career milestone night of veteran forward Draymond Green.

The Pistons staved off Warriors’ late rally to come up with a 131-124 win in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game at the Chase Center in California on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 (PH time).

Jalen Duren poured in a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who improved to 35-12 (win-loss) card.

Duncan Robinson added 15 points on five 3-pointers, Tobias Harris added 15 points, Isaiah Stewart chipped in 14 points, and Daniss Jenkins added 12 points.

Warriors’ old reliable Green reached two career milestone on the game, eclipsing 8,000 career points and becoming the third player to reach 800 career 3-pointers with the Warriors.

Golden Warriors superstar Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points but exited the game late in the third quarter with right knee soreness and did not return.

Buddy Hield and Gui Santos drilled back-to-back treys during a 13-2 blitz for the Warriors that cut the deficit to 117-114 with 6:19 left. The Warriors pulled within 128-124 before Cunningham made one of two free throws with 1:19 remaining.

The Warriors were limited to one field goal in the final 3:24, and Harris made two foul shots with 3.4 seconds left to secure the Pistons’ 10th win in their last 13 games.

The Warriors had eight players with double figures including Curry De’Anthony Melton (18), Santos (16), Green (15) and Al Horford (13). Moses Moody (11) Brandin Podziemski (11) and Buddy Hield (10). / RSC