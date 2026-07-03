PJ Garcia denies ghost project in Balamban

FORMER Cebu Third District congressman Pablo John “PJ” Garcia has denied allegations that there is a “ghost project” in the town of Balamban, an issue that first surfaced in the news following findings of the National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas (NBI 7).

In a post on his Facebook account, Garcia said the two flood control projects had been fully implemented, completed, turned over and accepted by the concerned local government unit. He added that the projects had also been audited by the Commission on Audit (COA).

“They have already withstood flooding during Typhoon Tino, and they were neither destroyed nor washed away. They remain standing,” Garcia said in his statement written in Cebuano.

However, out of respect for the agency, Garcia said he is awaiting the explanation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regarding the issue.

Based on information he obtained from the DPWH Third District Engineering Office, the two projects were among those initially inspected and monitored.

Garcia said the issue appears to stem from differing positions between the NBI and the DPWH regarding the exact location of the projects.

According to him, the DPWH geotagging application, which is used by the government, showed that the projects are located in Barangay Singsing, Balamban, consistent with the project title indicated in the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The NBI, on the other hand, believes the projects extend several meters into the adjacent Barangay Cantuod, Balamban, though they are situated along the same river.

Garcia noted that both projects were utilized during the onslaught of a typhoon and periods of heavy flooding.

“That is not the definition of a ‘ghost project,’” he said.

Garcia called for a reinspection by the NBI, DPWH and COA and proposed inviting members of the media, civil society groups, bloggers and other concerned citizens to witness the inspection themselves instead of relying on speculation about whether the projects actually exist.

“Maghinay-hinay kita paggamit nianang termino nga (Let’s be careful about using the term) ‘ghost project’ because it is a highly charged and emotional term, and careers of professional civil servants are at stake,” Garcia said.

“Pasagdi na lang kaming mga politiko, kay (Just leave us politicians alone because) our reputations are, deservedly or not, already tarnished by damaged political institutions. It is the career civil servants’ careers and futures, however, that we should protect from unwarranted accusations,” Garcia added. (AYB)