'Plan ahead for busy weekend'

AIRLINES are gearing up for a surge in travelers over the upcoming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day holidays.

AirAsia Philippiness said they are preparing to accommodate over 75,000 guests this upcoming holiday.

It said it already activated 24/7 customer service help desks at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2, as well as in major provincial airports, such as Cebu, Boracay (Caticlan), Davao and Puerto Princesa. This is on top of more than 50 agents attending to queries on the Ask Bo app.

“It has been AirAsia Philippines’ long tradition to provide further support to our guests during special peak celebration periods where they are expected to travel to reunite with their family, relatives and friends in the provinces. Next to celebrating Christmas, Filipinos take the time to visit the tombs of their departed loved ones to pay respect,” said AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Ricky Isla, in a statement.

Malacañang has declared All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2 as special non-working days.

Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines have also issued travel reminders for travelers to navigate the busy weekend.

They advised passengers to check the details in their itineraries and boarding passes, especially the flight number and terminal assignment.

They also advised passengers to allot more time for traffic going to the airport. Passengers are encouraged to be at the airport at least three hours before departure for domestic flights and four hours for international flights.

“Expect heavy traffic in bigger cities like Manila and Cebu, so leave home extra early,” PAL said.

To avoid long lines at the airport, travelers are encouraged to check in online. Passengers should also verify that all travel documents are complete and valid.

Passengers traveling internationally are also encouraged to register or update their eTravel forms.

At a press briefing in Malacañang on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the Department of Transportation and its attached agencies made all necessary preparations in anticipation of the increased volume of travelers at airports, seaports and bus terminals.

“Every year we have this Oplan Biyaheng Ayos para sa ating mga mananakay. So, ready tayo. Katulong din natin diyan ang Philippine Coast Guard,” he said.

(Every year, we have this ‘Oplan Biyaheng Ayos’ for our passengers. So, we’re ready. The Philippine Coast Guard is also helping us with this.)

According to Bautista, “millions” of passengers are expected to travel to various provinces this week. / KOC