Plania faces former champ Leo in Florida

“MAGIC” Mike Plania springs back to action on Jan. 31, 2024 in a crucial fight against former world champion Angelo Leo at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The 26-year-old Plania is moving up a division higher and could break into the featherweight world rankings if he beats Leo, who is ranked No. 9 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and No. 18 World Boxing Council (WBC) in the featherweight division.

Plania has fallen out of the world rankings in the super bantamweight division after his third round knockout defeat in the hands of Elijah Pierce last year. He bounced back with a first round knockout victory over Daniel Nicolas in a super featherweight bout on Dec. 18, 2023 in Parañaque City.

The 29-year-old Leo had a short reign as the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight champion after winning the belt with a unanimous decision win over Tremaine Williams in 2020 Uncasville. He lost his belt to Stephen Fulton by unanimous decision the following year in his first world title defense also in Uncasville.

Leo bounced back with a majority decision win over Aaron Alameda before going on a long hiatus. He returned to action last year and won by a ninth round stoppage of Nicolas Polanco in Plant City.

Plania is 29-3 with 16 knockouts, while Leo is 22-1 with 10 knockouts.