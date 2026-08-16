Plania makes quick work of journeyman foe

AFTER a long layoff, Mike Plania had a successful return to boxing after a quick first round finish against Mexican journeyman Luis May on Aug. 16, 2026 (PH time) at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami,

Florida, USA.

May had a quick start and connected with solid jabs to start the fight.

The 29-year-old Plania, however, landed a solid left hook that rocked May.

Plania then landed a solid overhand left that wobbled May.

Plania continued to connect with his left and finally landed a vicious left hook to the body of May that sent him down on one knee.

The referee counted out the 42-year-old May, who couldn’t muster enough strength to stand up on his feet.

Plania improved to a win-loss slate of 32-5 with 18 knockouts, while May fell to 23-24-1 with eight knockouts.

Plania is coming off a 19-month hiatus.

His last fight was Jan. 17, 2025, when he lost to unbeaten Omar Trinidad via unanimous decision in Florida. / EKA