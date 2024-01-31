Plania vs. Leo in important featherweight bout

“MAGIC” Mike Plania looks to break into the world rankings in his new weight division as he takes on former world champion Angelo Leo in a 10-rounder on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 (PH time), at the WhiteSands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Plania is working his way up the featherweight division after previously being ranked in the super bantamweight division. Leo is currently ranked No. 9 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and No. 17 World Boxing Council (WBC) in the featherweight division and a win by Plania could earn him a spot in the world rankings.

The 26-year-old Plania dropped out of the super bantamweight world ratings after a third round knockout loss to Elijah Pierce last year in the United States. He returned on Dec. 18, 2023 and won a first round knockout over Daniel Nicholas in a super featherweight contest in Parañaque City.

The 29-year-old Leo won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight strap after a unanimous decision win over Tremaine Williams in 2020. He immediately lost his belt in his first title defense the following year after a unanimous decision defeat in the hands of Stephen Fulton in the US.

Leo bounced back and won his next two fights, a majority decision win over Aaron Alameda in his last fight as a super bantamweight in 2021 and a ninth round technical knockout over Nicolas Polanco in his featherweight debut last year.

Both Plania and Leo tipped the scales at identical 125.6 pounds.

Plania is 29-3 with 16 knockouts, while Leo is 22-1 with 10 knockouts. Plania’s teammate, Romero Duno, is also seen in the same card.

Duno returns from a two-year layoff and faces Mexican hard-hitter Antonio Moran in a 137-pound catchweight bout. Duno last saw action in 2022, in which he outclassed Christian Danilo Guaido by unanimous decision in Orlando.

Moran, in the meantime, lost his last fight. He was beaten by Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision last year.

Duno, who once fought American star Ryan Garcia, is 26-3 with 20 knockouts, while Moran is 29-6-1 with 20 knockouts. / EKA