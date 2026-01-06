Cebu

Planning more 'Quietcations' in 2026? The calendar is on your side

Published on

If traveling more in 2026 is part of your New Year’s goals, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, BBC reported in December 2025 that one travel trend is set to dominate the coming year: “quietcations.” Also known as “hushpitality,” this growing movement prioritizes intentional rest as “a response to the compounding stresses of modern life.”

With that in mind, now might be the perfect time to finally click “book.” After all, Malacañang released the official list of regular and special non-working holidays for 2026 as early as Sept. 2025, giving travelers plenty of time to plan longer breaks, smarter leave schedules, and well-earned escapes.

Here’s a look at the holiday dates that conveniently fall next to weekends:

Valentine’s–Chinese New Year Break (February)

  • February 14 (Saturday) – Valentine’s Day

  • February 15 (Sunday) – Weekend

  • February 16 (Monday) – Sched a leave!

  • February 17 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year

Holy Week break (April)

  • April 2 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday

  • April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday

  • April 4 (Saturday) – Black Saturday

  • April 5 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday

Labor Day long weekend (May)

  • May 1 (Friday) – Labor Day

  • May 2 (Saturday) – Weekend

  • May 3 (Sunday) – Weekend

Independence Day Weekend (June)

  • June 12 (Friday) – Independence Day

  • June 13 (Saturday) – Weekend

  • June 14 (Sunday) – Weekend

Another long weekend that’s just right for domestic travel without taking extra leave.

Ninoy Aquino Day Break (August)

  • August 21 (Friday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

  • August 22 (Saturday) – Weekend

  • August 23 (Sunday) – Weekend

National Heroes Day stretch (August)

  • August 29 (Saturday)

  • August 30 (Sunday)

  • August 31 (Monday) – National Heroes Day

Undas Break (October-November)

  • October 31 (Saturday)

  • November 1 (Sunday) – All Saints’ Day

  • November 2 (Monday) – All Souls’ Day

A three-day window ideal for travel or a peaceful staycation away from the crowds.

Bonifacio Day weekend (November)

  • November 28 (Saturday) – Weekend

  • November 29 (Sunday) – Weekend

  • November 30 (Monday) – Bonifacio Day

Another chance to squeeze in one last trip before the year ends.

Christmas Break (December)

  • December 24 (Thursday) – Christmas Eve

  • December 25 (Friday) – Christmas Day

  • December 26 (Saturday) – Weekend

  • December 27 (Sunday) – Weekend

Perfect for extended family trips or a serene holiday escape.

Year-End Holiday (December)

  • December 30 (Wednesday) – Rizal Day

  • December 31 (Thursday) – New Year’s Eve

With long weekends scattered throughout the year, 2026 offers plenty of opportunities to slow down and travel with intention. S

