Planning more 'Quietcations' in 2026? The calendar is on your side

If traveling more in 2026 is part of your New Year’s goals, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, BBC reported in December 2025 that one travel trend is set to dominate the coming year: “quietcations.” Also known as “hushpitality,” this growing movement prioritizes intentional rest as “a response to the compounding stresses of modern life.”

With that in mind, now might be the perfect time to finally click “book.” After all, Malacañang released the official list of regular and special non-working holidays for 2026 as early as Sept. 2025, giving travelers plenty of time to plan longer breaks, smarter leave schedules, and well-earned escapes.

Here’s a look at the holiday dates that conveniently fall next to weekends:

Valentine’s–Chinese New Year Break (February)