Planning more 'Quietcations' in 2026? The calendar is on your side

If traveling more in 2026 is part of your New Year’s goals, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, BBC reported in December 2025 that one travel trend is set to dominate the coming year: “quietcations.” Also known as “hushpitality,” this growing movement prioritizes intentional rest as “a response to the compounding stresses of modern life.”
With that in mind, now might be the perfect time to finally click “book.” After all, Malacañang released the official list of regular and special non-working holidays for 2026 as early as Sept. 2025, giving travelers plenty of time to plan longer breaks, smarter leave schedules, and well-earned escapes.
Here’s a look at the holiday dates that conveniently fall next to weekends:
Valentine’s–Chinese New Year Break (February)
February 14 (Saturday) – Valentine’s Day
February 15 (Sunday) – Weekend
February 16 (Monday) – Sched a leave!
February 17 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year
Holy Week break (April)
April 2 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday
April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday
April 4 (Saturday) – Black Saturday
April 5 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday
Labor Day long weekend (May)
May 1 (Friday) – Labor Day
May 2 (Saturday) – Weekend
May 3 (Sunday) – Weekend
Independence Day Weekend (June)
June 12 (Friday) – Independence Day
June 13 (Saturday) – Weekend
June 14 (Sunday) – Weekend
Another long weekend that’s just right for domestic travel without taking extra leave.
Ninoy Aquino Day Break (August)
August 21 (Friday) – Ninoy Aquino Day
August 22 (Saturday) – Weekend
August 23 (Sunday) – Weekend
National Heroes Day stretch (August)
August 29 (Saturday)
August 30 (Sunday)
August 31 (Monday) – National Heroes Day
Undas Break (October-November)
October 31 (Saturday)
November 1 (Sunday) – All Saints’ Day
November 2 (Monday) – All Souls’ Day
A three-day window ideal for travel or a peaceful staycation away from the crowds.
Bonifacio Day weekend (November)
November 28 (Saturday) – Weekend
November 29 (Sunday) – Weekend
November 30 (Monday) – Bonifacio Day
Another chance to squeeze in one last trip before the year ends.
Christmas Break (December)
December 24 (Thursday) – Christmas Eve
December 25 (Friday) – Christmas Day
December 26 (Saturday) – Weekend
December 27 (Sunday) – Weekend
Perfect for extended family trips or a serene holiday escape.
Year-End Holiday (December)
December 30 (Wednesday) – Rizal Day
December 31 (Thursday) – New Year’s Eve
With long weekends scattered throughout the year, 2026 offers plenty of opportunities to slow down and travel with intention. S