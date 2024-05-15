Plans underway to desilt 2 rivers to increase water supply production for MCWD

PLANS are underway to desilt two rivers in Talisay City and Cebu City to increase the production of water supply for the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia wants the desilting of the 15-kilometer Mananga River and the 6.5-kilometer Lusaran River to begin as soon as possible due to the ongoing water supply crisis in Cebu caused by El Niño.

“Grabe na kaayong siltation aning Mananga nga na-compact na,” the governor said through Sugbo News, the Capitol’s online news portal.

To discuss the issue, Garcia met with MCWD officials, led by general manager Edgar Donoso, including Manila Water Philippine Ventures general manager Stan Genosa, and other water service providers in Cebu.

The governor is set to issue special permits to the water contractors so they can start desilting the Mananga River right away.

However, before beginning desilting efforts in Lusaran river, environmental infractions allegedly committed by a water treatment facility that also feeds water to MCWD will have to be resolved first.

Silt is sand or soil that has been washed away by the continuous flow of water in a stream that clogs its mouth, making it impossible for water to pass through.

"If it desilts, the water will come out," added Garcia.

The two streams are known to have a daily capacity of up to 30,000 cubic meters of water.

But based on the previous data, only 6,000 cubic meters were produced in Mananga, while 8,000 in Lusaran.

To recall that on April 29, Garcia also gave the order to desilt the Luyang River in Carmen town for the first time.

The river delivers up to 35 million liters of water every day to the MCWD. (ANV, TPT)