Plantation Bay withdraws from Chaine des Rotisseurs event, hosts own dinner

DUE to a disagreement with the tasting committee of the Chaine des Rotisseurs in Cebu, Plantation Bay has decided to withdraw from a planned June 29, 2024 event.

On June 11, in a letter to the Cebu Chapter of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, Plantation Bay Resort & Spa owner Manny Gonzalez announced the resort’s decision not to host the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs dinner. This followed chef Marco Anzani’s alleged comments during a June 7 pre-tasting, among other cited reasons.

The international gastronomic society has not given an official response as of press time.

Dinner event

In response, the resort will instead host its own event open to the general public.

Titled “Flights of Fancy,” Plantation Bay’s dinner concept involves serving everything in “flights,” which are groups of three — three wines, three appetizers, etc. With four courses and three items in each, there will be 12 featured small dishes, similar to tasting menus offered in many fine restaurants in New York or Paris. The wine pairings are included in the price of P3,500 net, as are the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Leading the “flight crew” are executive chef Lee Ramas, food and beverage manager Jules Angeles, and chief executive officer Manny Gonzalez.

Plantation Bay promises many surprises, starting with the overall theme, which is “flying around the world” through food. Many of the dishes are the resort’s own take on popular favorites or inventive fusions. Some diners were given a sneak peek at the exact menu and found “Nuclear Kagoshima Wagyu,” so named because it has a crispy, burnt crust and an interior that will “explode on your tongue.”

The three desserts are a surprise on a different level — each delicious in its own right, but conveying a special current events message.

For reservations, please call 0917-301-8932.