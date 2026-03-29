Plastic Buster expands to all San Fernando schools

THE Plastic Buster Program of Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) that started among employees has expanded to all public schools in San Fernando town.

The expansion followed the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Education (DepEd) on Nov. 12, 2025 at the company’s administration conference room.

Dwight P. Avila, manager for environment and safety, said the initiative now covers 15 schools across DepEd’s Districts 1 and 2. He said the move deepens environmental awareness among the youth.

The expanded program strengthens community-based solid waste management. It encourages the youth to keep their environment clean and healthy.

San Fernando District 2 supervisor Jenelyn Craste signed the MOA on behalf of DepEd. School principals from both districts and officials of Cebu Technology University (CTU) witnessed the signing.

Mary Ellen Camarillo, dean of the College of Engineering at CTU Argao, witnessed the signing with CTU San Fernando campus director Wilfredo G. Anoos, dean of instruction Stevie B. Manugas and faculty member Leila Pinatil.

John Roy B. Kyamko, chief of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Section of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), witnessed the milestone. He said he hopes it will result in positive changes in the community.

Early responsibility

The partnership highlighted the growing collaboration among the education sector, government agencies and private industry in promoting sustainability at the grassroots level, Avila said.

“The expansion of the Plastic Buster Program reflects our belief that environmental responsibility must start early,” Avila said.

“By involving schools and students, we are planting the seeds of discipline and environmental consciousness that can extend from the classroom to households and the wider community,” he said.

The program encourages students and schools to practice proper waste segregation, particularly the collection of non-rigid plastic wastes.

TCPI utilizes these plastics as alternative fuel in its cement production process. This reduces waste sent to landfills and supports more sustainable industrial practices, Avila said.

Marlowe S. Revolteado, principal of San Fernando Montessori Science Elementary School, said TCPI’s program aligns with DepEd’s advocacy on environmental protection and conservation.

“We give our best efforts in dealing (with) garbage in the manner (that) we can manage. However, it is heartbreaking to see that most garbage only ends up in landfills,” he said.

The program reignited the educators’ passion to help save the environment, he said. “We are driven to lead our learners to take part in this undertaking knowing that they deserve a clean, safe and sustainable environment,” he said.

Agents of change

The expansion builds on the program’s growth since its launch within TCPI premises in June 2024.

The Plastic Buster Program began as a weekly initiative. It encouraged employees, supplier personnel and allied company workers to bring clean and dry plastic waste from home.

In its second phase, TCPI piloted the program in the community through student leaders of South Poblacion National High School-Math & Science School (SPNHS-MSS).

The positive response from the pilot school demonstrated how students can become effective environmental advocates. They influence practices in school and at home.

“Children can be powerful agents of change,” Avila said. “When they understand why proper waste management matters, they bring that mindset to their families. That’s how we address the problem at its source.”

With the town-wide rollout, TCPI and its partners aim to nurture what Avila described as “green thumbs” among young learners. This mindset values environmental protection, discipline and sustainability as everyday habits.

The lead educators who witnessed the signing expressed their commitment to promote the program in their respective elementary schools (ES), national high schools (NHS) and technical vocational schools (TVS).

They include principals Dr. Judy Tapere of Balud ES, Dr. Lowella C. Capangpangan of Catalina Lapus-Omega NHS, Isidro M. Catina of Pitalo ES, Dr. Nanette D. Ymalay of Pitalo NHS, Ernesto T. Estrelloso of Ricardo Reluya Jr. TVS and Florinda M. Soronio of San Fernando Central.

Other school heads are Kathleen Marie P. Gencono of San Fernando NHS, Alford G. Magdogo of San Isidro ES (with school teacher Liezel Sebial), Dr. Marissa S. Deipariene of Sangat ES, Rosemariwen Renes of Sangat NHS, Evaniza M. Genilla of South Poblacion ES and Dr. Olga C. Fernandez of South Poblacion NHS Math & Science School.

The Plastic Buster Program supports TCPI’s commitment to its Environmental Management System, certified under ISO 14001 since 2006. It also aligns with Republic Act (RA) 11898, the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022.

Through the expanded partnership, TCPI, schools and local institutions reaffirmed their shared commitment to build a cleaner, greener and safer San Fernando. The initiative educates the next generation on practices that will benefit present and future communities.