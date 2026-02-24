PlastiCity: Rethinking plastic as material

“Plastic is not the enemy. The material is not the enemy.”

This is the message behind Jude Crisostomo’s photo exhibit entitled PlastiCity, which opened on Jan. 28, 2026 at Cebu Making Space. The exhibit showcases behind-the-scenes photographs from the launch of The Tangram Project, an initiative spearheaded by Making Space in partnership with the Japanese non-profit organization FootRoots.