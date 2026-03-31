Platform taps NIKI for Gen Z language campaign

Language-learning platform Duolingo has partnered with Indonesian pop artist NIKI for a campaign aimed at encouraging English learning among Generation Z users.

The campaign, which runs from March 26 to 31, 2026, uses music and song lyrics as entry points for language learning, reflecting how younger audiences increasingly pick up language through pop culture, social media and entertainment rather than traditional classroom methods.

Duolingo said Indonesia remains one of its fastest-growing markets, contributing to more than 133 million monthly active users and over 52 million daily users globally. The initiative targets Gen Z, which makes up nearly 28 percent of Indonesia’s population, according to official statistics.

The campaign centers on the platform’s “Duolingo Method,” which emphasizes interactive and contextual learning. It includes a parody by Duolingo’s owl mascot inspired by NIKI’s song “Backburner,” as well as a social media series where the artist explains slang and emotional nuances in her lyrics.

“We want to celebrate those everyday moments when language clicks,” said Irene Tong, regional marketing manager for Southeast Asia.

NIKI, who has amassed more than 5 billion Spotify streams and performed at global events such as Coachella, said music plays a key role in how people connect with language.

“Songs are often where people first pick up new expressions,” she said.

The campaign also features outdoor installations in Jakarta’s Thamrin area, using lyric-inspired visuals to encourage users to maintain daily learning streaks.

Duolingo said the collaboration highlights its broader push to make language learning more accessible and culturally relevant, particularly for younger audiences. / PR